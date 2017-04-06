Irrati to ref Lazio-Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Irrati will referee Lazio-Napoli, as the officials are announced for Week 31 of Serie A.

Maurizio Sarri’s side visit Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night, with the Biancocelesti needing a win to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Today the AIA has announced that Irrati will be the man in the middle for the match, having taken charge of the Aquile’s win over Roma in the Coppa Italia last month.

Elsewhere, Antonio Damato has been assigned to Roma’s trip to Bologna, while Juventus-Chievo will be refereed by Michael Fabbri.

Serie A Week 31 referees:

Atalanta-Sassuolo - Nicola Rizzoli

Bologna-Roma - Antonio Damato

Cagliari-Torino - Gianluca Rocchi

Crotone-Inter - Marco Guida

Empoli-Pescara - Paolo Tagliavento

Juventus-Chievo - Michael Fabbri

Lazio-Napoli - Massimiliano Irrati

Milan-Palermo - Marco Di Bello

Sampdoria-Fiorentina - Carmine Russo

Udinese-Genoa - Pierpaolo Mariani

