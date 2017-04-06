NEWS
Thursday April 6 2017
Irrati to ref Lazio-Napoli
By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Irrati will referee Lazio-Napoli, as the officials are announced for Week 31 of Serie A.

Maurizio Sarri’s side visit Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night, with the Biancocelesti needing a win to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Today the AIA has announced that Irrati will be the man in the middle for the match, having taken charge of the Aquile’s win over Roma in the Coppa Italia last month.

Elsewhere, Antonio Damato has been assigned to Roma’s trip to Bologna, while Juventus-Chievo will be refereed by Michael Fabbri.

Serie A Week 31 referees:

Atalanta-Sassuolo - Nicola Rizzoli
Bologna-Roma - Antonio Damato
Cagliari-Torino - Gianluca Rocchi
Crotone-Inter - Marco Guida
Empoli-Pescara - Paolo Tagliavento
Juventus-Chievo - Michael Fabbri
Lazio-Napoli - Massimiliano Irrati
Milan-Palermo - Marco Di Bello
Sampdoria-Fiorentina - Carmine Russo
Udinese-Genoa - Pierpaolo Mariani

