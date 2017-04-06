Batistuta: ‘Give Icardi a chance’

By Football Italia staff

Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta believes Mauro Icardi should be given a chance ahead of Gonzalo Higuain.

The Inter captain has been given just one cap by his country, and has been repeatedly left out by current Coach Edgardo Bauza.

While Higuain has 31 goals in 68 caps, Batistuta believes the Juventus striker should be dropped, at least temporarily.

“The number 9 has to be the one who scores the goals,” ‘Batigol’, who scored 56 goals in 78 caps told TyC Sports.

“I like Higuain very much, but unfortunately he isn’t contributing the way he does in Europe. He’s playing very well for Juve and is in the running for a lot of trophies, but if he needs a rest then why not give Icardi a chance?

“This is a national team, not a club team, so therefore you have to live in the moment.”

