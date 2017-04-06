‘Milan focused on ourselves’

By Football Italia staff

Mati Fernandez says Milan “can only look at ourselves” in the race for Europa League football.

The Rossoneri are currently a point behind city rivals Inter, who occupy the final Europa League spot, assuming Coppa Italia finalists Lazio and Juventus are already in Europe.

The Nerazzurri were defeated by Sampdoria on Monday night, meaning Milan’s draw with Pescara actually gained them a point.

“We can only look at ourselves, then if our rivals lose so much the better,” Fernandez told Premium Sport.

“Every match is difficult, every match is worth three points and we have to prepare in the best way for each one.

“The most important team is Milan, we want to win every game and then we’ll see if the other teams drop points.

“In Pescara we didn’t get the result we wanted, but we have to keep working to improve. We were slow in moving the ball, and I don’t know why.

“We’re still up there in the table though, and we can get where we want to go.”

