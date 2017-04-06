Monchi brings Torreira to Roma?

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira is reportedly on the shortlist of incoming sporting director Monchi.

The former goalkeeper is leaving Sevilla at the end of the season, and it seems all-but certain that he will join the Giallorossi.

As well as considering possible replacements for Luciano Spalletti, including Manuel Pellegrini and Unai Emery, Corriere della Sera believes Monchi has a shortlist of players to target.

That list includes Torreira, whose agent said yesterday that it would be “a pleasure” to speak with the Giallorossi.

As well as the Samp midfielder, the newspaper believes Paris Saint-Germain’s Grzegorz Krychowiak is a potential target, as is Clément Lenglet of Sevilla.

