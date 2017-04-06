Agent: ‘If Schick gets interesting offer…’

By Football Italia staff

Patrik Schick’s agent “won’t comment” on rumours about the Sampdoria striker but “when there’s something interesting we’ll decide”.

The striker has impressed for the Blucerchiati this season, and has been linked with the likes of Inter and Everton, who it’s believed scouted him on Monday night.

“I won’t comment on rumours published in Italian, Czech or other countries’ newspapers,” Pavel Paska told Idnes.

“We’re experienced enough not to have our heads turned by this stuff. We know what we want, we have a clear plan and we’ll discuss it.

“Now Patrik has to learn to play 25-30 games as a starter. We split our tasks, he focuses on doing well on the pitch and I do the rest.

“When there’s something interesting, we’ll sit around a table and decide.

“His progress? He’s growing really well, not even I expected it. It’s normal that playing abroad he’s got better, as was the case with [Karel] Poborsky and [Patrik] Berger before him.

“Patrik is progressing steadily, I think he can become one of the best strikers in the world.”

