Tare denies Rudiger clash

By Football Italia staff

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare says rumours he had a spat with Roma’s Antonio Rudiger are “not true at all”.

The Biancocelesti reached the Coppa Italia final on Tuesday despite a 3-2 loss to their city rivals, having won the first leg 2-0.

It was reported by that there was a confrontation in the car park after the match between Tare and Giallorossi centre-back Rudiger.

The newspaper stated that the defender said something which Tare objected to, leading to an angry confrontation, with both men shouting at each other in German.

It was claimed that the police were then forced to step in to avoid a physical fight, but the Aquile director denies that.

“This is stupid, it’s not true at all,” Tare told Gazzetta dello Sport.

