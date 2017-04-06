NEWS
Thursday April 6 2017
Borriello set for MLS?
By Football Italia staff

Cagliari striker Marco Borriello’s agent is reportedly heading to the USA for talks with MLS sides, including Toronto FC.

The 34-year-old has scored 13 Serie A goals so far this season, as well as getting a hat-trick in the Coppa Italia.

However, his contract expires at the end of the current season and Gianluca Di Marzio’s website reports that his agent is flying out to America for talks over a move to Major League Soccer.

Andrea D’Amico also represents Sebastian Giovinco, and it’s thought Toronto FC are among the sides interested in the former Juventus, Milan and Roma man.

