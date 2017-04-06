Kondogbia: ‘I want to stay at Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Geoffrey Kondogbia dismisses talk he could return to Ligue 1 - “I’m an Inter player and I want to stay”.

The midfielder has been linked with a summer switch to Marseille, but has stated in no uncertain terms that he won’t be returning to France in the near future.

“For me the moment no, it’s not one of my priorities,” Kondogbia told Canal Plus.

“As I speak I’m an Inter player, and I want to stay.

“Marseille? Completely false, I’ve never been contacted by OM, I don’t know where this has come from. As I told you, right now I’m not interested in Ligue 1.”

Kondogbia also discussed his ambition of playing for France alongside his friend Paul Pogba.

“For me it’s always a goal to be called-up, as it should be for every French player. I have the quality to be in the group, I was disappointed not to be there last year but I think I’m playing well now so we’ll see.

“For now Pogba is ahead of me, he’s one of the best midfielders in the world. He does incredible things and his statistics speak for him, you can’t argue with him.

“It’s always possible to play in the national team with him, but I need to do well with my club to get there. We often talk about it, it’s a dream for us because we grew up playing together in the youth teams.

“It’s up to me to make it happen.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.