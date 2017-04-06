‘Silvestre deserves Italy call’

By Football Italia staff

Matias Silvestre’s agent believes an Italy call would be “just reward” for the Sampdoria defender’s form.

The 32-year-old holds dual nationality, so despite being born in Argentina he would be eligible to represent the Azzurri.

“He [Silvestre] is having a second youth,” Fernando Cosentino told Tuttomercatoweb.

“He has always confirmed himself to be a top-tier player. He’s a great professional, he prepares for everything with a manic attention to detail. He’s in top form now, he’s got the right maturity.

“Italy? Yes, of course. He’s proving that’s he’s worth the Azzurri shirt, it would be just reward for what he’s done.”

