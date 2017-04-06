Agent: ‘Koulibaly future up to Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent says Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis “is the only one who can open the door” to a transfer.

The centre-back was linked with a move away from San Paolo in the summer, with Chelsea pushing hard to sign him.

However, the Senegal international then signed a new contract with the Partenopei, and it appears he’s happy to stay as long as they want him.

“You have to consider the President’s position, he’s the only one who decides whether or the door can be opened,” Bruno Satin said on Radio Crc.

“When the transfer window opens, if De Laurentiis receives any offers then it’s up to him to tell the player.

“If the club gets an offer that’s good for them and a club likes the player, then we can talk about it but now isn’t the time to think about things like that.”

