Inter want Schick and Muriel

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Inter want both Luis Muriel and Patrik Schick, with the latter to remain at Sampdoria on loan.

The Nerazzurri are expected to invest heavily this summer, as they should be free of Financial Fair Play restrictions.

According to Genoese outlet Primocanale, the Beneamata are willing to pay €50m to sign both Blucerchiati strikers this summer.

Muriel would immediately move to San Siro, but Schick would be loaned back to his current club to continue his development.

