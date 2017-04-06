Kondogbia: ‘More organised with Pioli’

By Football Italia staff

Geoffrey Kondogbia confirms Inter are “more organised tactically” since Stefano Pioli replaced Frank de Boer.

The Dutch Coach was sacked after losing seven of his first 14 games in charge, and Kondogbia praised the impact of his replacement.

“He gave us more confidence at a difficult time,” the midfielder told Gazzetta dello Sport after the launch of his new website.

“We’re more organised tactically now, we know what to do on the pitch.

“Will he be here next season? I’ve been in Milan for a year and a half now, and I know how these things work.

“You lose one game and they start putting forward new names for the bench, lists of players who need to come in or those who should leave. It’s the same when you win.

“We just have to focus on the pitch and our work, the rest doesn’t concern us.

“Stability is useful, but it’s not down to us players to guarantee it at Inter. I’m not tempted by other clubs.

“Not everyone gets to play for Inter and my family are happy in Milan.”

Pioli’s situation was made more precarious by Monday’s defeat to Sampdoria, which has almost certainly ruled the Nerazzurri out of the Champions League race.

“The maths still leaves us with some hope and we need to believe. The Champions League is our destiny, so we need to win all of our remaining matches.

“It won’t be easy, but we need to focus on every game.

“The derby? We’ll give everything to win it, the help of the fans will be crucial.”

