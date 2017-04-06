NEWS
‘Everyone wants to see Juventus lose’
By Football Italia staff

Stefano Sturaro notes “everyone wants to see Juventus lose”, but “we’re on course for three trophies”.

The Bianconeri are six points clear at the top of Serie A, and reached the Coppa Italia final last night for a third season in a row.

In addition, Max Allegri’s side take on Barcelona next week, and the Coach has criticised a negative atmosphere around the club.

“You feel it,” Sturaro admitted, speaking to Sky.

“You look at television, newspapers and social media and it seems everyone wants to see Juventus lose.

“Our revenge though is to always give more and reach for great achievements, this year we’re still on course for three trophies.

“Our awareness of our qualities increases every day, because we work and we know that if we work hard in the week we can achieve great results.

“As they say: ‘winning helps you win’.”

