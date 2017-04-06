NEWS
Thursday April 6 2017
Diamanti wins ban appeal
By Football Italia staff

Palermo have won their appeal to have Alessandro Diamanti’s two-match ban revoked, so he is available against Milan.

The trequartista had been sent off during the game with Udinese and given a two-round suspension for use of an elbow.

He insisted that it was accidental and this afternoon the club’s appeal was accepted.

This means Diamanti will be available for this weekend’s Serie A meeting with Milan.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies