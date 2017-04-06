Diamanti wins ban appeal

By Football Italia staff

Palermo have won their appeal to have Alessandro Diamanti’s two-match ban revoked, so he is available against Milan.

The trequartista had been sent off during the game with Udinese and given a two-round suspension for use of an elbow.

He insisted that it was accidental and this afternoon the club’s appeal was accepted.

This means Diamanti will be available for this weekend’s Serie A meeting with Milan.

