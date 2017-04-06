NEWS
Thursday April 6 2017
Chiellini receives Masters Degree
By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini was presented with his Masters Degree in Business Administration today.

“To the end. This motto accompanied me on the pitch. It also supported me in these years with books. I’m happy to have received me degree!” wrote the defender on Twitter.

The official Juve website also posted images of Chiellini receiving his diploma at the University of Turin’s School of Management and Economics.

His thesis on ‘The Business Model of Juventus Football Club in an International Context’ saw him pass cum laude – with distinction.

“Everyone associated with the club would like to congratulate Giorgio on his excellent results and achievement.”

Image via Juventus.com

