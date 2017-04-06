Marchetti needs knee surgery

By Football Italia staff

Lazio medical staff are “optimistic on a rapid recovery” for Lucas Biglia to face Napoli on Sunday, but Stefan de Vrij is in doubt and Federico Marchetti needs surgery.

The Biancocelesti go head-to-head with Napoli for third place in Serie A after booking their spot in the Coppa Italia Final against Juventus.

“Biglia had to leave the field during the derby, as he has an elongated adductor in the left thigh,” chief medic Dr Rodia told Lazio Style Radio.

“Yesterday he started specific treatment and reacted well. The response suggests he could make a sporting sacrifice. We are monitoring him, but are certainly optimistic on a rapid recovery.”

Defender De Vrij suffered a relapse of a muscular problem in his left adductor and is undergoing treatment for “a recovery in a reasonable timeframe. He is on a treatment plan that will last for a few days.

“Ciro Immobile had a muscular problem after international duty, so we’ve been trying to rest him. He’ll be ready soon.”

As for goalkeeper Marchetti, there’s still no sign of his return to the playing field any time soon.

“He had started training again a few days ago, but yesterday sprained his knee. The tests showed a lesion to the ligament, so we are thinking about surgery and that means several weeks out.”

