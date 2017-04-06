Dzeko: 'Easier to leave Roma, but...'

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko “always believed in myself, as it would’ve been easier to just walk away” from Roma after his poor debut season.

The striker was mocked by fans and foes alike when missing a series of sitters, but he has now become the first ever Giallorossi player to net 33 competitive goals in a single campaign.

“This is the best season of my career,” he told Sport.Blic.rs in Bosnia.

“My history is made up of dreams. That’s what I am like, I have always believed in myself. The first season at Roma wasn’t the best due to a series of unfortunate circumstances.

“I changed training method, city, style of football and so I needed time to adapt. It would’ve been easier to just walk away, but I wanted to stay and prove my quality. I achieved that.

“There was criticism, it was entirely fair and it helped make me stronger. Every league is different. In Italy I found a new style of defending that I wasn’t accustomed to. In England you run all the time, less so in the Bundesliga, but it is an attractive league.

“I don’t know what the future holds, so I wait to see what happens. Where would I like to end my career? It’s too early to think about that! I am enjoying my time in Italy.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.