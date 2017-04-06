Malago: 'Wait for Juve evidence'

By Football Italia staff

CONI President Giovanni Malagò urged “everyone to not pass judgement until they read the actual evidence” regarding Juventus and the Anti-Mafia Commission.

The Bianconeri have been caught up in the investigation into Rocco Dominello, who has some associations with organised crime and was a representative of the ultras who bought tickets in bulk from the club.

Yesterday controversy erupted when it emerged that a leaked wiretap was paraphrased and an “interpretation” rather than a direct quote, leading to some confusion.

“With regards to the Anti-Mafia Commission I invite everyone to not pass judgement until they have read the actual evidence, because they risk being left with egg on their faces,” noted CONI (Italian Olympic Committee) President Malagò on the adnkronos news agency.

“With regards to (prosecutor Giovanni Pecoraro and the wiretap confusion) there is undoubtedly something that doesn’t add up.

“It is now indispensable that the prosecutor clarifies the situation, because we want to avoid misunderstandings. It would be important in the interests of everyone and of his justice system in particular.

“Maybe there have been some misplaced interpretations, I don’t know, but it is important that everything is made clear.”

FIGC director general Michele Uva also talked about the situation after he was criticised for calling the Anti-Mafia Commission’s investigation “a trial by media.”

“What I actually said was that we should avoid the risk of a trial by media, which is not the same thing as saying that is already happening,” Uva told Radio 24.

“I absolutely respect the sporting justice and civil system that are doing their jobs. If there were errors in the Federation, then we’d wash that dirty linen in private.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.