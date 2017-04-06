Di Francesco set for Fiorentina?

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have agreed basic terms with Sassuolo Coach Eusebio Di Francesco to take over next season, according to reports.

Paulo Sousa’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season and neither party intends to renew.

Di Francesco emerged as the main contender for the bench and, according to La Nazione, they are well on the way to sealing the deal.

The Florence-based newspaper insists EDF is ready to quit Sassuolo and begin a new adventure at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

It’d be a three-year contract with an option to extend for a fourth.

The former Roma player took Sassuolo to promotion from Serie B and qualified for the Europa League.

