€18m Atleti bid for Simeone rejected?

By Football Italia staff

According to Il Messaggero newspaper, Genoa turned down an €18m offer from Atletico Madrid for Giovanni Simeone.

There has long been interest in the striker, who is the son of Atleti Coach Diego Simeone.

Sevilla and Villarreal are among the clubs linked with Cholito, but this report suggests a proposal worth €18m came in from Atletico Madrid.

Genoa apparently turned it down, as they value the 21-year-old Argentine at closer to €25m or even €30m.

This is the debut Serie A season for the former Banfield and Boca Juniors starlet.

He has 11 goals and two assists in 29 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

However, Simeone has been on a drought lately and hasn’t found the net since January 29.

