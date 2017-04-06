Tolisso: 'Tough to turn down Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Corentin Tolisso confessed it would be “hard to say no to Juventus” if an offer came in. “I like England and Italy.”

The France international has been heavily linked with a move to Turin for several months now and was close to the switch in January.

“I don’t know if it’s fair to say I have a desire to leave Lyon, but I do want to continue the growth process and I’ll see where I can achieve that,” the 22-year-old told RMC.

“I could’ve gone last season, but I didn’t feel ready yet to try new things, after speaking to the staff and my family. This year we’ll see what happens, what motivation I have and then we’ll make the best decision.”

Tolisso was asked if he would turn down a transfer to Juventus?

“It is a big club, we’ll see what happens this summer. It’s hard to say no to a club like Juventus, but I’ll see what is best for me and will make the best decision.

“I haven’t spoken to the President, so I don’t know what he would say to that. There are some Leagues I prefer more than others, as I really like England and Italy.

“The important thing is that I am in the best shape to play in the World Cup with France.”

