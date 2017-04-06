Lippi: 'Juve on Real and Barca level'

By Football Italia staff

Marcello Lippi believes Juventus are “on the same level as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich” in the Champions League.

The last Juve Coach to lift the Champions League trophy in 1996, Lippi also reached the Final in 1997 and 1998.

“This team has grown a great deal and now has a different self-belief. The improvement in Italy has been exceptional, but they have also grown on an international scale,” Lippi told Sky Sport Italia.

Max Allegri’s side will face off with Barcelona in the quarter-finals, as the first leg in Turin is on Tuesday.

“They are now on the same level as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, sides who are no longer the nightmare opponents they were two or three years ago.

“Juve’s improvement and the steps back at these other big clubs mean that Juve are on their level. On top of that, so far these other sides haven’t yet faced off against a team with the defensive capabilities of Juve.

“That’s not all, of course, as Juventus have improved in their attack with the new arrivals too.”

Lippi is currently the Coach of the China squad, having already worked there with Guangzhou Evergrande.

“It’s going to be pretty difficult for us to reach the World Cup. The level of the Chinese Super League has improved thanks to the many foreign players and important Coaches who arrived, but the national team is still a bit behind.

“The objective is to improve so that we can make our mark at the 2019 Asian Cup.”

