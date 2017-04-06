Gentile: 'Allegri better than Conte'

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Gentile “can’t understand why people continue to prefer Antonio Conte. Max Allegri did much more than him for Juventus.”

The Bianconeri had finished seventh and were out of Europe when Conte took over, but he won three consecutive Serie A titles and started their domination of calcio.

Allegri picked up the mantle amid fan protests and complaints in July 2014, won many of them over, but there are still those who want a new Coach.

“Allegri is doing much more than Conte did for Juventus,” ex-Italy Under-21 Coach and 1982 World Cup winner Gentile told TMW Radio.

“What really counts are the results. I don’t understand why people continue to prefer Conte to Allegri. If he was to leave Juve, he’d go to a big club, whether foreign or Italian.”

Conte is currently top of the Premier League with Chelsea, while Allegri is preparing for a revenge mission after losing the 2015 Champions League Final.

“It certainly won’t be easy against Barcelona in the quarter-final, but the important thing is that they don’t concede in the first leg.

“Juve are really eager to defy the odds and do something exceptional. I have hope.”

Meanwhile, the Bianconeri already reached the Coppa Italia Final 5-4 on aggregate, despite last night’s 3-2 defeat at Napoli.

“That 3-2 result will give Napoli some satisfaction, but Juventus didn’t want to push too hard considering the Champions League is coming up,” insisted Gentile.

Juve will face Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico for the Final on June 2 or May 17.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.