Sassuolo call in Prandelli

By Football Italia staff

Cesare Prandelli is in talks to replace Eusebio Di Francesco on the Sassuolo bench next season, claim Tuttomercatoweb.

While Di Francesco considers his future amid rumours of a deal with Fiorentina, the Neroverdi need to find his heir.

According to the latest reports from TMW, negotiations have begun with Prandelli and he is enthusiastic about the idea.

After disheartening spells on the Italy bench, at Galatasaray and Valencia, he is eager to get back to basics.

Sassuolo are a small club with big ambitions who work primarily by developing promising youngsters.

Having seen the career shift enjoyed by Gian Piero Gasperini with Atalanta, Prandelli is prepared to follow suit and start again at a lower level where his decisions won’t be constantly questioned.

Tuttomercatoweb note that if Prandelli doesn’t arrive, then the alternative for Sassuolo is ex-Foggia and Palermo boss Roberto De Zerbi.

