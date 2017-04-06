Ancelotti: 'Italian Coaches innovative'

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti discussed his globe-trotting career, Champions League hopes for Bayern Munich and why Italian Coaches are so “innovative.”

The former Parma, Juventus and Milan boss enjoyed success at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid before aiming for the full Top Five European titles at Bayern Munich.

“I was worried when I first left Italy in 2009, but I've felt comfortable everywhere I have gone, and I also believe these experiences motivate you to do more things: learning a new language, experiencing new cultures, new traditions, new players. It was and still is a very interesting experience,” he told uefa.com.

“In Bavaria, the heat feels similar to Italy. Munich is a very clean city where there are rules that are respected by everyone. It's a calm city. People respect your private life. You're not always in the public eye, so you can live in peace.”

Before the Bayern adventure, Ancelotti had a sabbatical in Vancouver, the city where his wife is from.

“I had the chance to take a year out, and I chose to do it because, after 20 years, I felt like I'd earned a rest. But I spent the year continually watching football.

“When I arrived, Bayern were already doing lots of things really well, and they continue to do so. The work Pep Guardiola did was very important for them.

“Every manager has their own philosophy. I want to maintain the good aspects of this squad. I'm looking to make us more attacking, and to ensure we have more possession. We already have a lot of possession, but I want us to use it in a more attacking way.”

The target has to be the Champions League and Bayern are in the quarter-final against his old club Real Madrid.

“You have to be brave and show character. If you do, you can achieve results, but if you're frightened it's more difficult.

“It would be quite special to win it again, especially for this club. The club have played in two semi-finals in the last two years, so they've been close, and I'd like to win it because of that.”

Ancelotti is not surprised that Italian Coaches are doing so well, for example Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

“The Italian school of managers is very innovative when it comes to education. I learned a lot, and having had experience in Italy – considering Italian football is played in a different way – makes you more creative and more meticulous when you're preparing for a match.”

