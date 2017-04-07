Post new comment

BLOG ITALIA
Friday April 7 2017
Juve's lesson learned

Juventus and Max Allegri should relish the experience of losing the 2015 Final to Barcelona, writes Chloe Beresford.

With Leicester City and Monaco potential quarter-final opponents in the Champions League draw last month, the hearts of Juventus fans sank when Ian Rush pulled Barcelona out of the hat. It was just two years ago – in the 2015 Final – when the Bianconeri last met the Catalan giants, and it didn’t end well.

At the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Barca took an early lead when Ivan Rakitic fired in from close range. Juve didn’t allow the Blaugrana to capitalise on their lead however, holding their adversaries to 1-0 when the sides went in at the break.

Buoyed by Coach Max Allegri’s half-time team talk, Juventus found an equaliser when Alvaro Morata pounced on the rebound from a Carlos Tevez shot, sending the Bianconeri faithful into delirium. But such belief was to be cruelly short-lived when Luis Suarez restored the lead just 13 minutes later, and Neymar compounded their misery when he scored from a Barca counter-attack in the final minute of the game.

After such a sound beating, it is understandable that such a rematch would strike fear into the hearts of the Old Lady’s fans, but not all is lost.

Whilst Allegri will know what to expect from an opponent whose line-up has remained largely the same since that ill-fated final, Juventus are a completely different side. Only five of their starting eleven from that night in 2015 remain in the club, the past two years having seen Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo, Patrice Evra, Arturo Vidal, Morata and Tevez move on to pastures new.

However despite losing such talented players, the Bianconeri have continued to grow, strengthening their side with the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic. The Juve boss finds himself in a perfect position to outfox his opponents now, having already experienced their comparatively settled line-up in the past.

But knowing how such a talented side play is not enough to stop them, as PSG proved in the round of 16. This two-legged tie provided Allegri with a perfect demonstration of how his side cannot afford to relax over 180-plus minutes of football, not even for a single second.

Even at 4-0 down going into the second leg at Camp Nou, Barca never gave up and the Ligue 1 side lacked the mental strength to keep them out, succumbing in the last minute of the breath-taking encounter. Juventus will surely know that no matter what happens at the fortress J-Stadium, they must be defensively sound when they play the return leg in Catalonia just a week later.

Before Juventus played Napoli in the league last Sunday, Allegri revealed his belief that Maurizio Sarri’s side play in a similar way to Barcelona, admitting that was important test. After scoring an early goal, the Bianconeri sat back, playing in an uncharacteristically defensive manner.

With such a large lead at the top of the standings, it appears the Coach took his chance to test a style of play that his side wouldn’t normally have to adopt against domestic opponents. It worked.

Despite second half pressure from the Partenopei, Juve held their opponents to a 1-1 draw. This means that their learning exercise at the San Paolo could be vital, if paired with lessons gleaned back in 2015.

Nobody would be surprised if Allegri’s side take the victory on home soil and –  if they can deploy their defensive solidity against the MSN frontline at Camp Nou – then they might just be in with a chance. 

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

Have your say...
Juventino
WE NEED MANDZUKIC TO BE GOD DAMN FIT FOR THE BARCA GAME. If he isn't in the squad tomorrow, we need to face the very real possibility of one of Sturaro or Lemina starting. And I'm not sure I'm ready to do that.

And yes I know hypothetically Cuadrado and Dybala could play on the wings with Pjanic in between them but Allegri would never do this as Dybala doesn't track back well enough!!!

Please Lord can Mandzu recover!!!!
on the 7th April, 2017 at 10:06am
Juveman
The Sunday match against Napoli can't really be used as a barometer because we had 3 starters out which surely would play (if fit hopefully) in cuadrado,dybala and sandro. Wednesdays game on the other hand kind of is. Now it might have finished 3-2 but in reality had neto not been struck by a moment of madness (which buffon surely won't) and had sandro not got super unlucky and ended up setting hamsik up perfectly just inside our own box it would have ended 2-1 for us. I have a lot of hope.
on the 7th April, 2017 at 9:29am
St Ambrose
I would, however, add that it is frustrating how often Italian teams just happen to be drawn with the super-heavyweight opponents in the earlier knockout stages of the Champions League. It would be enough to make the most suspicious people grumble about rigging.
on the 7th April, 2017 at 8:55am
St Ambrose
I would be hesitant to refer to that match as a 'sound beating' for Juventus. It was a very close game, and the 3-1 scoreline at the end did not do any real justice. The final Barcelona goal only came after sustained heavy pressure from Juventus, and the Spanish side were fortunate not to concede another equaliser.
on the 7th April, 2017 at 8:53am
Mike
The heart of Juve fans sank? much dramatization? No?

because WAYYYY before Ian Rush pulled barca out of the hat, not Just Juve fans, but the entire world knew there were only two teams left with one Possibility!

As soon as Monaco and Dortmund were paired every one knew Juve would get one of Bayern, Barca and Real... and when Bayern and Real were paired, yeah you are right, we HAD NO CLUE who we gonna face... WHAT A SHOCK it was... DMANNN

GENIUS!!!
The hearts sank.. lmfao..sure thing, Chloe..
on the 7th April, 2017 at 8:09am
Alexxx
I don't think Allegri will take the same approach. Juve scored and then sat back against Napoli because they knew, they could not risk anything. They have important matches ahead and could not risk to injure any players.

I do believe Allegri will take the initiatives against barca, because he knew (as PSG had shown in the 1st leg) that's the only way to contain barca and other super teams. Juve had the same approach against bayern last season, and it worked.
on the 7th April, 2017 at 7:45am

Post new comment

Your email address is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
If you have your own website, enter its address here.
Maximum 500 characters.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
Your responses will be moderated, and sometimes edited, by Football Italia before appearing on the site. Please keep your comments clean and try to keep them relevant to the blog above. We reserve the right to reject views that we deem unsuitable for publication.
FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST BLOGS
LATEST BLOGS FROM GUEST BLOGGER
CLUB BY CLUB NEWS

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies