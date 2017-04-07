Post new comment

With Leicester City and Monaco potential quarter-final opponents in the Champions League draw last month, the hearts of Juventus fans sank when Ian Rush pulled Barcelona out of the hat. It was just two years ago – in the 2015 Final – when the Bianconeri last met the Catalan giants, and it didn’t end well.

At the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Barca took an early lead when Ivan Rakitic fired in from close range. Juve didn’t allow the Blaugrana to capitalise on their lead however, holding their adversaries to 1-0 when the sides went in at the break.

Buoyed by Coach Max Allegri’s half-time team talk, Juventus found an equaliser when Alvaro Morata pounced on the rebound from a Carlos Tevez shot, sending the Bianconeri faithful into delirium. But such belief was to be cruelly short-lived when Luis Suarez restored the lead just 13 minutes later, and Neymar compounded their misery when he scored from a Barca counter-attack in the final minute of the game.

After such a sound beating, it is understandable that such a rematch would strike fear into the hearts of the Old Lady’s fans, but not all is lost.

Whilst Allegri will know what to expect from an opponent whose line-up has remained largely the same since that ill-fated final, Juventus are a completely different side. Only five of their starting eleven from that night in 2015 remain in the club, the past two years having seen Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo, Patrice Evra, Arturo Vidal, Morata and Tevez move on to pastures new.

However despite losing such talented players, the Bianconeri have continued to grow, strengthening their side with the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic. The Juve boss finds himself in a perfect position to outfox his opponents now, having already experienced their comparatively settled line-up in the past.

But knowing how such a talented side play is not enough to stop them, as PSG proved in the round of 16. This two-legged tie provided Allegri with a perfect demonstration of how his side cannot afford to relax over 180-plus minutes of football, not even for a single second.

Even at 4-0 down going into the second leg at Camp Nou, Barca never gave up and the Ligue 1 side lacked the mental strength to keep them out, succumbing in the last minute of the breath-taking encounter. Juventus will surely know that no matter what happens at the fortress J-Stadium, they must be defensively sound when they play the return leg in Catalonia just a week later.

Before Juventus played Napoli in the league last Sunday, Allegri revealed his belief that Maurizio Sarri’s side play in a similar way to Barcelona, admitting that was important test. After scoring an early goal, the Bianconeri sat back, playing in an uncharacteristically defensive manner.

With such a large lead at the top of the standings, it appears the Coach took his chance to test a style of play that his side wouldn’t normally have to adopt against domestic opponents. It worked.

Despite second half pressure from the Partenopei, Juve held their opponents to a 1-1 draw. This means that their learning exercise at the San Paolo could be vital, if paired with lessons gleaned back in 2015.

Nobody would be surprised if Allegri’s side take the victory on home soil and – if they can deploy their defensive solidity against the MSN frontline at Camp Nou – then they might just be in with a chance.

