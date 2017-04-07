NEWS
Friday April 7 2017
Salah subject to EPL interest?
By Football Italia staff

Reports have linked Roma winger Mohamed Salah with a move to the Premier League this summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport indicate that the Egyptian is subject to interest in England, however no specific club names were mentioned in the report.

The 24-year-old has already played for Chelsea, having signed for the London club in 2014 for £11m. Salah only made 13 appearances for the club however, and was subsequently loaned out to Fiorentina and then Roma.

Having signed for the Giallorossi on a permanent £12.75m deal in the summer, the Italian newspaper suggests that the club could allow the player to leave for the right price, as the club look to balance the books.

