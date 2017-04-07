Milan rekindle Gustavo interest

By Football Italia staff

Milan are said to have rekindled their interest in Wolfsburg defensive midfielder Luiz Gustavo.

The 29-year-old has previously been linked to the Rossoneri, along with rivals Inter and Juventus.

Under contract with the Bundesliga side, the Brazilian is said to be available for a fee of around €10m, but annual wage demands of €5m could prove to be a problem.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Milan could offer the player a longer contract in order to reduce the salary on offer.

Gustavo arrived at Wolfsburg from Bayern Munich in 2013, and has since made 134 appearances, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists. He has also made 40 senior appearances for the Brazilian national team.

