Barca to snatch Deulofeu from Milan

By Football Italia staff

Milan are set to lose winger Gerard Deulofeu this summer, as Barcelona are reportedly ready to exercise their buyback option from Everton.

The Spaniard has wowed supporters at San Siro with his performances for the Rossoneri, however Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona want to make him their first signing this summer.

After a career in the Barcelona youth academy, the 23-year-old was purchased by Everton for a fee thought to be in the region of £4m back in 2015.

Written into the deal was a buyback option for the Blaugrana, meaning that the Catalans can purchase the winger for a set fee of €12m this summer.

Perhaps all is not lost for the Rossoneri however, with the report suggesting that with Luis Enrique having confirmed his departure for the summer, a change of Coach could lead to different priorities for the club. This may pave the way for Milan to make an offer for the player, who is seemingly not part of Ronald Koeman’s plans on Merseyside.

