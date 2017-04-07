Jovetic to remain with Sevilla

By Football Italia staff

Stevan Jovetic will not return to Inter this summer, as reports suggest that Sevilla have decided to keep the striker.

The Montenegrin joined Los Blanquirrojos in January and made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut in a 3-3 draw with Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Since having scored three league goals and provided three assists in seven league starts, the former Manchester City man seems to have done enough to persuade the Sevilla hierarchy to keep him on.

This means, according to Tuttosport, that Inter will receive €13m, an important figure as the Nerazzurri look to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

