NEWS
Friday April 7 2017
Jovetic to remain with Sevilla
By Football Italia staff

Stevan Jovetic will not return to Inter this summer, as reports suggest that Sevilla have decided to keep the striker.

The Montenegrin joined Los Blanquirrojos in January and made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut in a 3-3 draw with Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Since having scored three league goals and provided three assists in seven league starts, the former Manchester City man seems to have done enough to persuade the Sevilla hierarchy to keep him on.

This means, according to Tuttosport, that Inter will receive €13m, an important figure as the Nerazzurri look to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies