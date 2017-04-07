Official: D'Ambrosio renews with Inter

By Football Italia staff

Inter have officially announced the contract renewal of full-back Danilo D’Ambrosio until 2021.

The news marks a good week for the 28-year-old, as he scored for the Nerazzurri on Monday evening, albeit in a 2-1 defeat to Sampdoria.

Previously linked with a move to home-town team Napoli, the renewal will now tie the player to San Siro until 2021.

The defender made 123 appearances for Torino before joining the Nerazzurri in January 2014, where he has now notched up 97 games played.

An official announcement was made by the club to confirm the news.

FC Internazionale announces that it has filed the renewal of Danilo D'Ambrosio: the Inter defender will wear our shirt until 30 June 2021.

