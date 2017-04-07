Ter Stegen: 'Juve learned from 2015'

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen warns quarter-final opponents Juventus 'have learned from the 2015 final'.

The Bianconeri lost 3-1 that day, and after having praised counterpart Gianluigi Buffon, the goalkeeper also addressed claims that his side were aided by refereeing decisions in the previous round.

"This does not interest me," the German told Tuttosport. "Anyone who saw the game knows that we scored six goals and this didn’t happen because of the referee.

"It was a historic game that we must just enjoy, reminding us that not only in this season, but also in the coming years we can accomplish a unique feat.

"The first leg with PSG was very complicated for several reasons. however, we do not want to repeat this situation. It's a matter of mentality. Now we have possibilities, like Juve, to continue in the Champions League and we will give everything to succeed.

"Do not think we're going to concede four goals in the first leg. I do not want this. We already know what we need to do. We must continue to win in order to stay on top against Juventus."

What does the goalkeeper think about the threat of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala?

"I have not yet faced him directly but above all, these judgments and decisions are not up to me. But it remains a fact: if he was not a great player Dybala would not be at Juventus.

"[Sami] Khedira? Yes, I know him well. I know exactly how he will be able to make a difference, like all of the Juve starters. I saw that he scored a goal against Napoli. But we are focused only on ourselves.

"A message for Sami? We'll see, we talked a lot after the draw was made. We joked a bit, underlining the fact that our respective teams have everything it takes to go through."

Would the German ever consider a future in Italy?

"Absolutely: but for now would say that I am very happy with the decision I made three years ago.

"I am very happy at Barca and I hope that we will have continued success together, I’m not thinking about other teams.

"The Bianconeri have learned a lot compared with two years ago when we played the final together in Berlin.

"Now we will prepare thoroughly, they have new players, and we all know what they are capable of.

"They will find a [Lionel] Messi in form, however. He did not play against Granada through suspension, but then you have seen him against Sevilla, no?

"For the match with Juve, he will be in perfect condition."

