NEWS
Friday April 7 2017
Ausilio to renew with Inter
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is ready to sign a contract extension with the club.

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the 42-year-old has all-but agreed a new deal, with his current contract due to expire this summer.

The report suggests that after important buys - such as beating the competition to Atalanta midfielder Roberto Gagliardini in January - owners Suning are keen to move forward with their project together with the sporting director.

After working as head of the youth sector with the Nerazzurri, Ausilio was promoted to sporting director in 2010, a position he has held ever since.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies