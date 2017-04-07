Ausilio to renew with Inter

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is ready to sign a contract extension with the club.

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the 42-year-old has all-but agreed a new deal, with his current contract due to expire this summer.

The report suggests that after important buys - such as beating the competition to Atalanta midfielder Roberto Gagliardini in January - owners Suning are keen to move forward with their project together with the sporting director.

After working as head of the youth sector with the Nerazzurri, Ausilio was promoted to sporting director in 2010, a position he has held ever since.

