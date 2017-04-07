Unai Emery favourite for Roma job

By Football Italia staff

Unai Emery has emerged as a rumoured favourite to replace Luciano Spalletti at Roma.

With multiple reports indicating that Spalletti will leave the club this summer, Gazzetta dello Sport indicates that the PSG Coach could move to the Stadio Olimpico in his place.

This follows a disappointing season for Les Parisiens, and goes alongside the knowledge that the former Sevilla man would potentially have the opportunity to work with his former sporting director Monchi.

Another candidate named by the Italian newspaper is Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini, as previous links with Antonio Conte and Vincenzo Montella look to be increasingly difficult.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.