Allegri: 'My future least of our worries'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri stresses that his contract situation is 'the least of the club's worries' as they compete on three fronts.

After emphasising the importance of staying focussed for Saturday's match, the Bianconeri Coach was quizzed about his future.

"First I’d like to thank John Elkann for his words, and for the work done by the team and by the club," Allegri told reporters at his pre-match Press conference. "I think this is a source of pride and satisfaction.

"As for the aims of the team, whether it will be an extraordinary season or not, we will take it one step at a time. Firstly, we have have reached the Coppa Italia final for the third time in a row.

"This is down to the players, they're doing some really amazing things, especially because they have great technical quality, of this I have no doubts. But above all they have the moral qualities that lead them to get the results even in difficult times.

"So, it is difficult, we have to work to try to win all three competitions. It is not easy, we know, it is already difficult to win the league, and even more difficult to win a final, because finals are always difficult to win.

"The business focuses all we have on the Champions League which is an extraordinary competition and this is why I say that this moment should be lived with great energy and great enthusiasm.

"And above all to have the confidence to go all the way, then raise the bar of what we must do and absolutely can do. This team is able to do this, but above all to think you can do it will make a difference."

What are the chances the boss will remain at the club, after links with Arsenal and Barcelona?

"At the moment 100%, because I have a contract until 2018, I believe, yes, 2018.

"But at this time, the problem of the Coach does not exist, and must not exist, for one simple reason: because we're at the crucial moment of the season.

"I think this is the least of our problems, both on my part, and from the club’s point of view. This is also because there have never been any problems between myself and the club, we go forward by mutual agreement, so you have to stay focused because at the moment we have not yet won anything.

"And tomorrow will be very important for winning the league. I repeat, the more we go on, the more the games become important.

"But when I spoke of negativity, maybe it's a word that was too excessive, because we drew in Naples with the third team. But the team defended well. Football is not only about the offensive phase.

"There are times when you adopt a different strategy, some games are are played in one way and other matches must be played in another. The important thing is at the end is you reach the targets, that is the reason why I am here at Juventus, to try to achieve them.

"I try to help the guys, because they are the ones who help us win, but when we lose, we lose together."

