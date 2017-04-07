Giampaolo agrees Sampdoria renewal

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Marco Giampaolo has agreed a new contract with Sampdoria, tying him down until 2020.

The Coach revealed after the win over Inter on Monday night that he would sign a new deal this week, but the Wednesday deadline appears to have been pushed back due to the ongoing Presidential confusion.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio’s website is reporting that a meeting was held after training today, at which the contract was signed.

The Blucerchiati have yet to officially announce the news, but it’s expected to be confirmed in the coming hours or days.

