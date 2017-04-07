Monchi waits for PSG?

By Football Italia staff

The delay in officially announcing Monchi as Roma’s new sporting director is reportedly because he’s waiting for Paris Saint-Germain.

The former goalkeeper has already announced that he will leave Sevilla, and it’s widely expected he’ll move to the Giallorossi for next season.

However, the sporting director has been clear in recent days that no definitive decision has been made about his future.

“I have some offers, like the one from Roma,” Monchi told Racl.

“I’m listening, but I haven’t 100 per cent made a decision yet. I don’t want to rush things. I’ll go where they believe in me.”

According to French newspaper L’Équipe, the delay in announcing his move to the Lupi is that he’s waiting for an offer from PSG.

Unai Emery is on the bench at Parc des Princes, and the pair enjoyed huge success while at Sevilla together.

However, despite the perceived poor performance of Patrick Kluivert last summer, the French champions have yet to make an offer.

Monchi himself has already confirmed that he’ll go to France or Italy.

