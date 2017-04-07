Pioli: ‘CL was always difficult’

By Football Italia staff

Inter Coach Stefano Pioli admits Champions League qualification “is even more difficult now”, but defends his record.

The Nerazzurri lost at home to Sampdoria on Monday night, as result which leaves them nine points adrift of third-place with just eight games to play.

“The Champions League was always a difficult dream to achieve,” Pioli said in his pre-Crotone Press conference, having replaced Frank de Boer who lost seven of his 14 games.

“We’re not mathematically condemned, but if it was difficult before it’s even more so now. But we forget too easily the path we’ve taken.

“The team needed a jolt after the defeat to Napoli and in Israel, there was a still a path which we took and the team knows it needs to consolidate these qualities.

“We need to prove that we’re competitive and that we can always win with quality.”

The Beneamata haven’t won either of their two previous Serie A games, and Pioli believes that will ensure they don’t underestimate struggling Crotone.

“There can be no question of us underestimating this game. We’re coming off a bad defeat and two games which we didn’t win, it would be very bad to think about the future and not about this.

“I expect to see a team which is ready, eager and determined because Crotone have so much to play for.

“I don’t accept though that they have more motivation that us, because we still have so much to say.”

