Inter Coach Stefano Pioli defends Marcelo Brozovic after his poor performance against Sampdoria on Monday.

The midfielder played Patrik Schick onside for the Blucerchiati’s equaliser, then compounded that error by giving away a late penalty which Fabio Quagliarella converted.

“You can’t judge a player after one mistake,” Pioli told reporters in his pre-Crotone Press conference.

“He has quality, he has determinative characteristics.

“He made a serious mistake with the handball. His performance is judged as negative because of the impact of a mistake like that.

“He stayed in the game for the whole match, he made more key passes and ran more than anyone, he played vertically a lot.”

Pioli was then asked if he’s fighting for his job between now and the end of the season, having replaced Frank de Boer in November.

“Everyone is playing to confirm themselves in this latter part of the season, that goes for me and the players.

“If you’re at Inter it’s important to prove that you can play at certain levels, initially in your head. In these moments we have to prove to be worthy of Inter, but we have the quality to fight back and start again.

“I’ve never thought about a final position, only to give my all and do as well as possible. It’s only at the end of the season that we can see whether or not we’re satisfied.

“We’ll meet in May [with the club], we’ll look each other in the eyes and give an honest analysis.”

