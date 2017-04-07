Official: Giampaolo renews with Samp

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria have now officially announced that Marco Giampaolo has extended his contract until 2020.

It was reported earlier today that a new deal had been agreed, so all that was missing was the official announcement.

“U.C Sampdoria announces the renewal and extension of Marco Giampaolo’s contract,” a statement on the Blucerchiati’s website announced.

“To the satisfaction of everyone, the first-team Coach is tied to the Blucerchiato club until June 30, 2020.”

Following the announcement, Samp President Massimo Ferrero spoke to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website about the new agreement.

“I chose Giampaolo and I’m glad I did, at our first meeting only I was talking, it was me asking questions to him.

“More than a meeting there was a monologue, right away I had the feeling that this was a good and well-prepared person.

“Being barred from the Presidency? Maybe they want to shut me up, to stop me from going to the Lega. I’m no longer the President, I’m the hyper-President.”

The Coach also spoke to the website, and thanked Ferrero for the faith shown in him.

“I’m very happy, because this was the President’s initiative,” Giampaolo said.

“I had a contract, it’s an appreciation of my work but also of my lads and all those who work with us.

“Did Fiorentina want me? No, there was nothing. When you have a contract your head is only on that place where you work, then there’s always market gossip.

“Have I asked the club not to sell Patrik Schick? We won’t talk about the transfer market now, we’re just thinking about ending the season well.

“After that I don’t know what will happen, you’ll need to ask the President.”

