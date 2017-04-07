Aulas: ‘Tolisso stays if…’

By Football Italia staff

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas insists Juventus target Corentin Tolisso “will not leave” if they win the Europa League.

The French side knocked Roma out of the competition in the Last 16, and face Besiktas in the Quarter-Finals.

It’s expected that Alexandre Lacazetta and Tolisso will leave OL in the summer, with the latter heavily linked with a move to the Bianconeri, but the patron believes European success will see them stay.

“It’s a risk,” Aulas admitted when asked about their departures in an interview with Le Parisien.

“I can assure you that if we win the Europa League they will not leave. They won’t want to leave.

“Then if they do have to go, there are worse things. That would mean that we’d have [financial] means greater than our needs.

“We finally have, after 15 years, the means for our ambitions.

“Third-place seems difficult, but there’s still a chance. At one point we were 100/1 to win the Europa League, now we’re 5/1.

“If we’re in Europe then it won’t be a failed season. We could be in European competition for the 21st time in a row…”

