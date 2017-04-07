‘Sturaro has English offers’

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Sturaro’s agent admits his client has offers from the English Premier League but “it’s for Juventus to assess”.

The Italian international has been heavily linked with a move to England, as it’s thought his all-action style would suit the style of football.

“Offers from that League always exist,” Carlo Volpi admitted to TuttoJuve.

“It’s for Juventus to assess, frankly the directors have never hinted about his possible departure.

“He’s at a world-class club which represents the top, Sturaro just wants to keep winning. He’s learning a lot from the old guard, now we’ll enjoy the end of the season.”

Volpi also revealed that his client has been particularly impressed with one of the Bianconeri’s summer signings.

“While I was drinking coffee with Stefano, he told me about Gonzalo Higuain. He said: ‘Carlo, you can give him any kind of ball and he puts it in. He can shoot from anywhere, you don’t even need to give him a good ball, because he’s a champion’.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.