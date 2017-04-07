Zoff: ‘Barca comeback not impressive’

By Football Italia staff

Dino Zoff says Barcelona must be “very careful” against Juventus, and wasn’t impressed with their comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

The two sides meet in the Quarter-Finals of the Champions League, with the first leg to be played in Turin next week.

The Catalans only reached this stage with an incredible late comeback in the Last 16, beating PSG 6-1 with three goals in the final few minutes, following a 4-0 first leg defeat.

“It’s a great tie, and I’d tell the Spaniards that they need to be very careful,” Zoff told AS.

“This Juventus will never give up, in fact I have a lot of confidence…

“So Juve can win? Absolutely. In fact I wasn’t impressed with that match, that comeback, despite the media impact it had.

“Such a comeback isn’t at all common, of course, but the French seemed to tense, too emotional. I didn’t like their performance at Camp Nou.”

Zoff was then asked about the 4-2-3-1 shape which the Bianconeri have been using, featuring all of their strikers.

“I don’t see it as particularly attacking, despite the names. In the background this formation is also faithful to the tradition of Juventus, a team which never follows footballing fashion. That’s why they’ve won so much.

“Can the defence stop Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar? It’s an extraordinary trio, they’re undoubtedly two phenomena… and a half.

“It will be difficult to limit them, but Juventus can do it, they’re presumed to have the best defence in the Champions League.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.