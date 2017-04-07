Gasperini: ‘If Atalanta make EL…’

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini promises to perform the ‘Papu Dance’ on a nightclub podium if Atalanta qualify for Europe.

The Orobici currently sit in fifth-place in Serie A, a position which would get them Europa League qualification if they could end the season there.

Captain Alejandro Gomez has taken social media by storm with his ‘Papu Dance’, and the tactician made a bold promise about the phenomenon.

“I think it’s a crucial game against Sassuolo, just like all of those between now and the end of the season,” Gasperini said in his Press conference ahead of playing the Neroverdi.

“The last round was positive for us, because we took advantage of two direct clashes, so if we win tomorrow we can go for broke in the last month.

“The Papu Dance? If we get into Europe I’ll do it on a nightclub podium!”

