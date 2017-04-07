Napoli fined €35,000

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have been fined €35,000 after a supporter invaded the pitch in their Coppa Italia win over Juventus.

Maurizio Sarri’s side won 3-2 at Stadio San Paolo, but were eliminated on aggregate, with the Old Lady going through to face Lazio.

A fan ran onto the pitch and appeared to be trying to put a Partenopei scarf on Bianconeri striker Gonzalo Higuain, but he was stopped by security.

Today the Lega Serie A has released its disciplinary report, and the club has been fined €35,000 under strict liability rules.

Napoli were fined for “failing to prevent one of its own supporters from entering the field of play, causing the suspension of the game for about 40 seconds”.

It was also found that fans “launched some plastic bottles filled with water” at the Juve players and the officials “one of which struck the chest of a player from the opposing team”.

In terms of on the pitch matters, it has been confirmed that Miralem Pjanic will miss the final, while Amadou Diawara will miss Napoli’s first Coppa match next season.

