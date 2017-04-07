Icardi: ‘Scudetto next year’

By Football Italia staff

Inter captain Mauro Icardi confirms “our goal” is to win the Scudetto next year, and isn’t giving up on third-place.

The Nerazzurri are nine points away from the final Champions League spot, but the striker believes owners Suning Group will take the club back to the top.

“The thing that makes the difference with their involvement with Inter, beside their incredible economic resources, is the huge desire to win they have,” Icardi explained to Guerin Sportivo.

“They communicate their desire to take the club to the top with words, but also with actions. I’m sure that thanks to Suning, Inter will return to being among the very best in Europe.

“I’ve always said that I’m bound to this team and these colours, I’m happy here and it’s an honour for me to be Inter captain, this club is in my heart.

“I’ve always wanted Inter and I never hid that.

“I’ve said it many times and I don’t mind repeating it: I’m an Inter fan and I want to stay here forever. I feel good with this shirt, and to put the captain’s armband on is beautiful.

“I’m in a fantastic city where I and my family feel great, I honestly don’t see any reason to change, either now or in the future.

“The Scudetto next year? That’s our goal and Suning’s. We want to get back to winning, for the club which deserves to be champions again and the fans who we want to bring great joy to.”

The Beneamata look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League this season, but Icardi is determined to get there.

“I’ve never played in it, and it’s something that’s lacking. More than me though, Inter are lacking the Champions League. A club this big and successful deserves to be in it every season.

“We’ll try and reach third-place until the end and we’ll give everything to reach this objective because the Champions League is the home of big clubs like Inter.”

