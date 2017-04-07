‘Pioli changed Inter mentality’

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi praises Inter Coach Stefano Pioli - “he changed everyone’s mentality”.

The former Lazio boss replaced Frank de Boer in November, and put the Nerazzurri back into contention for a European place.

“We didn’t start well and that really affected us,” Icardi said, speaking to Guerin Sportivo.

“We dropped important points and it’s difficult to recover from that, because if you’re chasing you can’t get anything wrong.

“I have to say that since Pioli came in things have gone really well. I think the work he’s doing is really good and you can also see that in the future.

“He’s changed everyone’s mentality, when he arrived we were ninth in the table and going through a very difficult period.

“He has given us the right desire due to his ability to manage all the different moments which arise throughout the season.

“We work to the maximum during the week and the results on a Sunday confirm that. We’ve played really well in the last few games and I think Pioli is doing good things.

“There’s always someone in a squad who is unhappy because they aren’t getting on the field as much, but he’s done well to involve everyone.”

Icardi has been criticised in the past for not contributing enough to the build-up, but this season he has added eight assists to his 20 goals.

“The credit goes to Roberto Mancini, when he arrived at Inter he started talking to me a lot and telling me what he expected of me.

“With him I started coming out of the penalty area more often, playing with the team and dropping back to receive the ball.

“I’d say now that I look less for long balls and I think I’ve improved, that I’ve become more complete, but I’m 24 and I can still grow.”

Inter face Crotone this weekend, before the Milan derby on Easter Saturday…

“When I arrived at Inter I quickly learned how important this match is for our fans,” Icardi said.

“It’s the same for me, because Milan are the only Serie A team I haven’t scored and won against. The three points are very important.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.