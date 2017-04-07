Higuain sr: ‘Pipita rift with ADL’

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain’s father says the striker only left Napoli for Juventus “because of his bad relationship with Aurelio De Laurentiis”.

The Argentinian international became the most expensive Serie A transfer of all time when the Bianconeri activated his €90m release clause in the summer, amid much anger in Naples.

Pipita returned to Stadio San Paolo twice in four days, and after scoring in the Coppa Italia he pointed to the Napoli President in the stands.

“Naples is a very passionate city,” Jorge Higuain explained to LaPaginaMillonaria.

“It only has one team to which Neapolitans are bound by a deep love. Fans couldn’t digest this transfer to Juventus so they voiced their discontent.

“Neapolitans are like that, they either love you or they hate you. Gonzalo is a professional and he has broad shoulders, he knows how to react to all of this.

“The people just can’t understand that he left because of his bad relationship with De Laurentiis.”

