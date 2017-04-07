Conte shrugs off Inter rumours

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte assures he’s “very happy” to stay at Chelsea, after rumours linked him with the Inter job.

The former Italy CT has taken the Blues to the top of the Premier League, but there have been persistent rumours that Suning Group want to bring him to the Nerazzurri.

The Coach’s agent went as far as to say that he could consider leaving Stamford Bridge for a “historic club”, but Conte has once again distanced himself from these rumours.

“I'm very happy to stay,” Conte said in his Press conference today.

“I worked in Italy. They want to come back for me in Italy. It's normal. I have two more years of contract with Chelsea.

“This is the truth. This is the most important thing. I don't like when I listen to other persons talking about me.”

