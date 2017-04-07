Conte: No Pirlo reunion

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte insists there is no truth in rumours linking former Juventus and Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo with the assistant Coach vacancy at Chelsea.

Former Chelsea player and coach Ray Wilkins claimed earlier in the week that Conte wanted Pirlo to become his No 2 at Stamford Bridge, with incumbent Steve Holland due to take on the same role with England on a full-time basis.

However, BBC Sport quotes the Blues boss as saying: “Andrea Pirlo is playing and he wants to continue to play.

“I don’t know why someone wants to put this type of situation for me.”

The 37-year-old has made 50 appearances for New York City FC since joining from Juve in 2015, although his contract expires on December 31 of this year.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.